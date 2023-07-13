Is Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 new tonight on ABC, July 13?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Are we going to have a shot to dive back into the world of the medical drama sooner rather than later?

We don’t exactly think that we’re breaking any ground here when we say that we want more of the shows back all across the board. However, it is also clear that we could be waiting for a while, and that the already announced midseason 2024 return date for both of these shows could stick.

There is no new episode of either Grey’s Anatomy or its spin-off Station 19 tonight and as we assess the state of the writers’ strike on July 13, the only thing that we can say is that we’re going to be waiting a pretty long time to get anywhere near a resolution to what is going on at this given moment in time. It would be lovely to say otherwise, but there haven’t even been talks in months! There’s almost no way the premiere dates for either of these shows get moved up.

Will the long wait for new episodes end up impacting what either show is planning to do when it comes to a specific story? For the time being, let’s just say that we’re not thinking that way at all. However, we will note that there’s a chance there are more more ideas and different stories that could come out of whenever the writers do get back to work. Due to whatever conversations that happen in the months ahead, there is a reasonable chance we are looking at a pretty different story than what was planned at the end of last season. These sort of things can often happen.

For now, can we just cross our fingers and hope that both Teddy and Jack are okay? They were the characters in the most danger during the most recent finales…

