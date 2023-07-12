Physical season 3 trailer, premiere date unveiled at Apple TV+

If you are really eager to get some additional news all about Physical season 3 today at Apple TV+, let’s just say we have good news!

For those who haven’t heard as of yet, the Rose Byrne comedy is coming back for its third and final season on Wednesday, August 2. This means that we won’t be without Byrne for all that long after the spectacular first season of Platonic wrapped up this week. Physical is going to throw her right back into the role of Sheila, who is in the process of building a burgeoning fitness empire.

So are there some major obstacles standing in her way? We would say so, and this is where we cast a little bit of our attention shifts over to Zooey Deschanel. The New Girl alum is almost unrecognizable on this show as Kelly Kilmartin, someone who starts to build up a fitness brand of her own and becomes a significant rival. Given some of Sheila’s darker tendencies, it is fair to wonder whether or not this is going to be someone who causes her to spiral in the end.

How in the world is this show going to end? For the moment, we think that there is a lot of fun to be had just in the mystery itself. We know that there are going to be a lot of different twists and turns that could be coming, and this show tends to be one of the more unpredictable ones that are out there.

You can watch the full trailer now for season 3 over here.

As for the possibility of more Platonic…

Of course, we would like to think that we would see that story move forward! However, we’re not sure if it is possible unless the writers are really willing to dive into what happened in the closing minutes of that episode … and we are not fully sure that they are interested in that.

