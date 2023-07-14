Run the World season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Starz?

Following the big season 2 finale tonight on Starz, let’s go ahead and pose the following question: Will there be a Run the World season 3 at Starz? Or, is the comedy about to be canceled?

We’d love to be able to tell you that we’re going to have an answer sooner rather than later, but we don’t think that this is actually going to be the case. There is no official renewal as of yet, and we could be waiting a good while for it. How long? We wish there was a clear answer to that!

Unfortunately, the reality of this situation at present is that we’re not going to have much clarity on anything for a good while, and that is due largely to the fact that the writers’ strike is still ongoing. We are not seeing a lot of networks announce more episodes during this time … and yes, this is another reminder that the writers deserve a fair deal and it is really frustrating that the big corporations are currently biding their time.

When it comes to Run the World in particular, we do think that the show’s fate could go either way. In general comedy series on Starz are not always guaranteed a long life, and we also know that they have been cutting a good bit of programming over the past year already. The biggest thing that viewers can do to help ensure a season 3 is rather simple: Watch the series so far the whole way through! Also, tell other people to do the same!

If nothing else, we 100% do think that there are going to be some stories still worthy of exploration moving forward; with that in mind, we really have to cross our fingers and hope for the best.

Do you want to see a Run the World season 3 renewal on Starz down the road?

What sort of stories do you think could be explored, in the event the show comes back? Share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to then also come back for some other updates in due time.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







