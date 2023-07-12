Nancy Drew season 4 episode 8 spoilers: ‘The Crooked Bannister’

Next week on The CW you’re going to have a chance to see Nancy Drew season 4 episode 8 — so what can we say about it now?

First of all, isn’t “The Crooked Bannister” a great name for an episode? It’s as creepy and perfect for a mystery show like this as possible. Meanwhile, we do think that this is going to be one of those episodes that inevitably ratchets up some of the tension across the board and understandably so. Just remember for a moment how many episodes are left in the series! This means that things do have to be more intense … but rest assured that there are also going to be some really personal moments in here as well.

Let’s just hope that you are ready for a few possible tear-jerkers when it comes to Nancy marking a key moment in her life — which could also lead to a great performance from none other than Kennedy McMann.

To get a few more details all about what lies ahead, all you need to do is check out the full Nancy Drew season 4 episode 8 synopsis below:

SWITCHED – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) sends a group text to the Drew Crew asking them to meet her at The Claw ASAP. Meanwhile, Ace’s (Alex Saxon) dad tries to get him to open up about Nancy. Lastly, Carson (Scott Wolf) makes plans with Nancy to mark the one-year anniversary of losing her mom. Larry Teng directed the episode Teleplay by Jen Vestuto & Melissa Marlette and Story by Sara Pearce (#408). Original airdate 7/19/2023.

Whatever happens here, let’s just say that it is almost sure to carry over into what we’re going to be seeing within the final episodes. We have a feeling that the writers want you to have closure, and to enjoy just about every single moment of this crazy ride.

What do you most want to see as we prepare for Nancy Drew season 4 episode 8 on The CW?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates as time goes on.

(Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







