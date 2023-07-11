The Blacklist series finale: Is Reddington alone at the end?

We don’t exactly think that it’s going to be considered some surprise that The Blacklist is moving slowly towards an emotional end. Just consider some of what we’ve seen so far! This has been such an incredible and emotional ride over the years. Doesn’t it make at least some sense that we would feel all of the feelings again? Well, we tend to at least think so at the moment.

For the time being, let’s say that through at least some of the two-hour finale, we tend to think that Raymond Reddington will have some help as he tries to evade the FBI. He still has his pilot after that surprise Andrew McCarthy cameo at the end of episode 20. Also, Weecha is there with him!

Here is where things get a bit trickier. Diany Rodriguez has already confirmed that she will not be in the final episode; episode 21 is the last one that she is a part of. Meanwhile, in the photos that we’ve seen from episode 22 a.k.a. the finale, we have seen James Spader’s character completely alone. This certainly suggests that in the early going here, he is not going to have all that much in the way of help. Whatever he does in the hour is likely going to be something that he has to figure out on his own.

Is he capable of this? Absolutely, but there is something quite exciting about the fact that in the end, we are looking here at a showdown that is rather simple. In one corner, you have Reddington, seemingly in Spain. (That is at least where the story filmed.) In the other corner, meanwhile, you have the FBI, who may be represented only by Ressler. Diego Klattenhoff is the only other series regular who we know traveled out to the country. This showdown has been a long time coming, and we are pretty psyched for where it could lead!

What do you think we are going to see over the course of The Blacklist series finale?

