Cruel Summer season 2 episode 8 spoilers: Confessions ahead?

As you get prepared to see Cruel Summer season 2 episode 8 on Freeform next week, we more than understand if you are antsy! We are, after all, so close to the end of the season and with that, this is the time for a lot of jaw-dropping reveals to happen.

Well, let’s start off here with the fact that the title for episode 8 is “Confess Your Sins.” Isn’t that a giveaway of something? Well, on the surface we tend to think so. Megan or Isabella could get some information off their chests, but will it be enough that it actually changes anything? We know that in the summer 2020 timeline, we are going to be seeing Megan in an extremely defensive position, one where she and others around her may have to try and preserve her future. This is, for the record, how Debbie is going to have an important role in what’s to come.

To get a few more details on what lies ahead here, go ahead and view the full Cruel Summer season 2 episode 8 synopsis below:

In summer 1999, new friendships are formed and secrets are kept as the crew approaches senior year at the annual school car wash. In winter 1999, Megan and Isabella push for answers. In summer 2000, Debbie wants to protect her daughter.

The one thing we can say with confidence

We could get at least closer to learning the truth about Luke in this episode. We may not know everything but at the same time, do we really need that? The writers want to leave us waiting for some other stuff in the remaining two episodes. Just know that in the event that we do get a season 3, it is going to be an entirely different story. There is no plan to extend the story of Isabella and Megan beyond what we are getting at the moment.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Cruel Summer, including what lies ahead in the season 2 finale

What do you most want to see moving into Cruel Summer season 2 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Freeform.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







