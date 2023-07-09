BMF season 3 premiere date hopes as filming wraps

As we wait to see when BMF season 3 arrives on Starz, there is absolutely some great news that we can still share here today: Filming is officially wrapped!

Multiple cast members have now confirmed that the hit drama series concluded production earlier this month, and that puts us in a position now where we just have to sit back and think about what Starz is going to do here — and there are at least some assumptions that we can make.

First and foremost, know this: It’s hard to imagine new episodes surfacing the rest of this year. Remember that we only saw the premiere of season 2 early in 2023, so the network has no reason to rush it along! Technically, Starz has become somewhat notorious over the past year for being really patient when it comes to some of their premieres. This is why it wouldn’t surprise us if new episodes are on hold until spring. There is often a wait of 15 months these days from the start of one season to the start of the next one; also, we know that the network doesn’t tend to put more than one 50 Cent-produced show on at the same time. We’ve got Power Book IV: Force starting on September 1, and odds are, Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 is going to air before BMF does.

So what about some of the proposed BMF spin-off shows? Is there any news on those? Not at the moment, but remember that we are two months into the writers’ strike at the moment. By virtue of that, we’re going to need to exercise perhaps even more patience than we would otherwise. It is going to take a good while here for us to be able to see all of our favorites, even if that could be prevented by the networks and streaming services paying the writers what they deserve.

Good things come to those who wait — hopefully, season 3 will be equally great to what we saw the first two times.

