DI Ray season 1 episode 2 spoilers: What’s next on PBS?

After the premiere today on PBS, do you want to set the stage for DI Ray season 1 episode 2 next week? There is a lot to prepare for!

Before we dive too far into anything here, why not just start by describing the show itself for those unaware? If you love The Blacklist, you will likely recognize star Parminder Nagra — she played the role of Meera Malik on the first season of that show. Here is how the aforementioned network describes the new series:

D.I. Rachita Ray, a British Asian policewoman new to homicide, is assigned to investigate the suspected honor killing of a young Muslim man.

PBS is obviously no stranger to airing British crime dramas, but what makes this one interesting is how it combines policework with also topical subjects and cultural issues that are going on within the country. There are a lot of layers that will unfold over time here, and there are plenty of reasons to get hooked! For starters, you have the aforementioned familiar face here in Nagra. Also, we know already that there is a season 2 coming and we don’t have to worry about that. (We’re at least assuming that PBS will acquire that season, given that they already have with season 2.)

To get a few more details now on what’s coming, just go ahead and check out the DI Ray season 1 episode 2 synopsis below:

Rachita and the team race to track down Anjuli Kapoor, making more than one grim discovery in the process. This is no honour crime.

Note here that the first season of the show is only four episodes long, so these first couple of episodes are going to be moving rather quickly. We hope you are ready for a number of other twists and turns, and also for some closure to at least this case a little later on. Rest assured that there is still potential for more on the other side.

