Hijack season 1 episode 4 sneak peek: Sam’s fate revealed!

As we prepare to see Hijack season 1 episode 4 on Apple TV+ later this week, we are pleased to at least answer one question. Is Sam actually still alive?

We should note that at the end of episode 3, the writers did their best to make you believe that something terrible could actually happen to Idris Elba’s character. Sure, it felt unlikely that the producers would actually remove their biggest actor from the show at that point, but they wanted to create a little bit of jeopardy. Mission accomplished?

Well, if you head over to TVLine, you can see a sneak preview for this upcoming episode that proves that not only is Sam alive, but he’s actually not too worse for wear. However, he is going to find himself still in a compromising position, zip-tied and trapped. Despite this current predicament, though, he is still doing everything he can to get medical attention for one of the hijackers. Or, this is at least the front that he is putting on.

So what is truly going on here? Well, we personally think that this situation is a little bit complicated. We do think that Sam legitimately does want to ensure that nobody dies. However, he may also think that this is a way to earn himself some social capital. This character is not an action hero, so we shouldn’t imagine that he is going to become some sort of superhero over the course of the next several weeks. Instead, he will need to use his skills of persuasion and negotiation to get everyone on the ground safe.

Are we still optimistic that he will be victorious in his quest at the end of the day? Sure, but we also don’t think that it is going to be altogether easy. Be prepared for that accordingly here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Hijack, including other updates all about what lies ahead

What do you think we are going to see moving into Hijack season 1 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







