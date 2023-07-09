Chicago Med season 9 spoilers: Could April Sexton return?

We realize that Chicago Med season 9 is going to be coming to NBC at some point, even if we are still facing a long wait. It is still pretty difficult to really figure out exactly what the future is going to hold until the writers’ strike is over, but that’s not stopping us from at least thinking about the future of the story and certain characters.

So could April Sexton return? We know that she and Ethan Choi got married in her last appearance and in a lot of ways, that did feel like some closure. Speaking to TV Insider, Yaya DaCosta herself notes that she hasn’t heard anything to suggest that she would be coming back, but she did share what she would love to see in the event that happens:

“I always thought April was going to finish her schooling and become a doctor … They introduced her little brother, Noah [Roland Buck III], who she actually helped put through school, and he became a doctor. So yeah, I think the idea was always that we would kind of tap into some woman’s empowerment and now that he was all set, go back to her fulfilling her dream, and I guess just as time went on, everyone was comfortable seeing her as a nurse.

“…The way that she was in the hospital, the way that she interacted with the patients, the wisdom that she brought to the cases, the way that the doctors could trust her to just finish their sentences and start doing what was needed before they’re even asked, I think that kind of gave her a lot of credibility and expectation that she would be a doctor. So if ever in this or any other dimension, April Sexton were to return to screen, it would have to be as a doctor.”

Who knows? In a few years from now, maybe that is a great way in order to bring the character back for a guest spot! We recognize that the show has only been renewed through season 9 right now, but it is hard to imagine that this is going to be the final season. The entire One Chicago universe has already shown to be enormous popular both on NBC and then also streaming on Peacock. There is ultimately no real reason to think here that it will be going anywhere in quite some time.

Entering season 9, there is also another cast member that the show needs to replace in Nick Gehlfuss, who departed in the season 8 finale.

