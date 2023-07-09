The Bear season 3: Who does Jeremy Allen White want?

We recognize here that technically, there is no official renewal for The Bear season 3 at FX / Hulu as of yet. However, that feels inevitable. We’re mostly just waiting until it is announced, which could still be on the other side of the writers’ strike.

For the time being, why not talk about what star Jeremy Allen White wants on the show moving forward? We know that guest stars are a big part of what makes this show different every single episode, and in a new interview with The Wrap, the actor indicated who he would like to see moving forward:

“You know who I love, and I’ve always loved so much, is Sam Rockwell, and I feel like he would fit somehow into the world … Like a buddy of [Richie] or something. You know, I feel like he would really, I don’t know. I feel like there’s room for him in the Bear universe.”

We certainly think that Rockwell — or many other actors — would love to come on by for an episode. We tend to think at the moment that this is one of the most popular shows on all of TV, and you know you are going to get a quality script and opportunities to do some really cool stuff in the event that you get cast on the show.

You can’t hurry greatness, but for now, our hope remains that we will get a chance to see a season 3 for The Bear at some point in late summer or fall 2024. We know that the show doesn’t take an extremely long period of time to film, so the most time-consuming part will probably be getting all of the scripts perfected when the strike is over and everyone gets back to work. Can’t the streaming services and networks just work to get things done at the moment?

