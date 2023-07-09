Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 7/9?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We know that more than two months have passed now since the series was on the air and by virtue of that, it makes sense to want more … right?

Well, unfortunately, this is where some of the bad news does come into play. The late-night show is still on hiatus, and we do not get the sense that this is going to cease being the case anytime soon. This show will continue to be off until the writers’ strike concludes and at the time of this writing, there is no apparent end in sight.

To be super-specific here, at this point it actually feels more likely that an actors’ strike is going to begin than it does the writers’ strike wrapping up. We are getting to a point here where the AMPTP are going to have to step up to the plate and give these parties what they deserve; otherwise, it could be a really long remainder of the year without a lot of other content.

Now, when Last Week Tonight with John Oliver does eventually come back, it would actually be rather helpful if he was able to do some sort of main segment in which he details what has been going on over the past several months when it comes to the writers’ strike. It would be nice for everyone to get a better sense of what’s happened, but we’re not altogether sure that it will happen since by the time the show is back, it will all be in the past.

So while we all collectively wait…

What can you do? Well, you can check out some memorable pieces from the past, or also enjoy a wide array of Oliver-related posts and memes that are happening over at Reddit right now in protest of changes to the API. That has been going on now for weeks, and just like with the strike it does not appear as though there is an obvious end in sight.

