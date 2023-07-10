The Righteous Gemstones season 3 episode 6: A miracle?

Want to learn a little bit more about The Righteous Gemstones season 3 episode 6 following the big “Interlude III” tonight? Well, you should know first and foremost that there is a lot of big stuff still coming to be excited for. We’re getting close to the home stretch of this story, that could very-well lead to a lot of chaos.

Well, the first thing that we should note here is the title of “For Out of the Heart Comes Evil Thoughts.” Isn’t that a mouthful? We tend to think so, but it is also a reminder of some of what’s ahead for these characters. We certainly know that a few characters have faced certain “temptations” before — and also given into them. The fact that so few people in this world have their hands clean is a part of what makes it interesting. There are constant twists and turns within it and we certainly don’t think that this is going to change. We should just that the Jesse – Baby Billy story could be among those we are the most excited for.

For a few more specifics now, go ahead and check out the full The Righteous Gemstones season 3 episode 6 synopsis below:

Threatened with blackmail, Judy turns to Amber for advice, while Jesse goads BJ into a long-simmering fight. As a despondent Kelvin tackles life without Keefe, Baby Billy works on bringing Jesse’s miracle to life… for a price.

One more thing to note

If you do love the show, keep watching! Not only that, but try to keep spreading the word. There is no season 4 as of yet and while we want to remain hopeful based on the relationship Danny McBride has with HBO, we’ve also been around the block long enough here to know that anything can still happen. We are very much more than ready for that.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Righteous Gemstones season 3 episode 6?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







