Luther star Idris Elba on possibility of another Netflix movie

Is there a chance at another Luther movie coming to Netflix at some point down the road? Let’s make it clear that Idris Elba wants one!

After all, why wouldn’t he be interested in the idea? The original television series was very-much popular, and the movie allowed the franchise to have a bigger budget and dive even deeper into the John Luther character. It remains to be seen what the streaming service is going to want moving forward, but the first film was certainly successful.

In speaking more about this to Collider while promoting his new Apple TV+ series Hijack, here is some of what Elba had to say on the subject:

Yeah, it did really well. Luther ended up being one of the top five most streamed films on Netflix, which is an incredible achievement, since it was the first film from the television show. I’m hoping to make another one. I love Luther. I love that character, and I love where I can possibly take him, as a story and as a character. So, yeah, keep your fingers crossed.

Of course, one of the things important to remember here is that because the last Luther was a movie, there’s no specific timeline on when there could be more. It mostly has to do with when Idris is interested in coming back to it and also when the right story is there. Just based on performance alone, it seems pretty unlikely that Netflix would say no to the idea of having more of it. Why not try to keep a good thing going as long as possible?

Until then, we’re just glad that there is other Elba-related content to watch; he has always done a good job of being rather prolific as an actor.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

