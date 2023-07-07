SWAT season 7 premiere date: Our hopes for July

Is there a chance that we’ll be getting some more news on SWAT season 7 over the course of July? Does that include a premiere date?

At the moment, the first thing we should say here is rather simple: We do think that the cast and crew are eager to get back to work. It’s largely thanks to the fans and the producers’ best efforts that we got another season after the initial cancellation over at CBS. Yet, there is something more important at the center of everything right now: Making sure the writers get paid their fair share. The strike has been ongoing for a good while now and at the time of this writing, there is not a clear end to it in sight.

It’s for this reason that as of right now, we are not altogether hopeful that we are going to be seeing the Shemar Moore series get an announced premiere date anytime soon. As a matter of fact, we would consider it lucky in the event we learn the show is coming back over the course of this year. September and October are already off the table seemingly based on the delay of the typical timeline; maybe we could get new episodes in November, but that’s going to depend heavily on if the strike is resolved over the course of the next few weeks.

If there is any news we can hope for this month, it would be a potential start of production in the case the strike does get resolved. For now, we tend to think that CBS will wait until cameras are rolling on the final season before they even come close to telling us when the show is coming back. After all, they don’t want to announce something only to then have to change it later.

