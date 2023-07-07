Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? We know that it has been well over a month already since the season 13 finale and by virtue of that, there are certainly reasons to be excited for something more.

Now, unfortunately, we do have to turn up here and share a slice of bad news: Not much has changed when it comes to the future of the Tom Selleck drama over the past several weeks. There is no new episode on the air tonight and at present, there is no clear sign as to when it will be back.

It is true that typically within the summer, it’s easy to not make too much out of a show like Blue Bloods being off the air. However, during those summers we have an approximate time-frame as to when it will be coming back. That is not the case this time around, as the writers’ strike is now more than two months in and there remains a chance that the actors could be joining them on the picket lines very soon. The networks and streaming services really should pay them what they deserve soon, especially since public sentiment does not appear to be on their side and a lot of fall programming could soon be lost entirely.

As of right now, it does already seem like if a deal is not reached relatively soon, much of the fall lineup could be lost. Based on where things stand already, it appears as though we could be left waiting until November at least. Remember that once the strike is over scripts have to be written still, and there are usually a small handful in the bank before the cast even comes back.

In other words, there is a process that needs to unfold here over time.

Related – Are Baker, Garrett, and others coming back on Blue Bloods moving forward?

What are you most hoping to see on Blue Bloods season 14 when the show comes back on the air?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







