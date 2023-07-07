Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? We should start off here by noting the following: We more than understand if you want more of the series and soon.

So where should we start off this piece? Well, the only natural thing to do here is to indicate where things currently stand. Unfortunately, we are still in a position right now where there is no new episode on the air tonight, and are forced to wait a little while in order to see what’s next. How long? That depends on the writers’ strike and/or whether or not they are joined by the actors in SAG-AFTRA over the next couple of weeks. The networks and streaming services need to present a fair deal in the event that they want to get everyone back to work. Otherwise, this could drag on for a good while.

Even if everything settled down within the next week, we still tend to think that the Max Thieriot drama would not be back on the air until we get around to November, and it could still be even later than that. Unfortunately, not much has changed since we were last here discussing the show.

We do think that out of all of the major broadcasters out there, CBS needs to be one of the ones on the forefront when it comes to trying to figure out a fair deal. Why wouldn’t they? After all, remember for a moment here that they have a lot of money at stake, and Fire Country is also one of their biggest shows. They need to get it back on the air soon.

For us, we just want to know what’s going to happen next with Bode! The decision that he made at the end of the season 1 finale makes sense for him, but 100% it is still painful.

