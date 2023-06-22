Fire Country season 2: What to expect for Bode, others

The wait to see Fire Country season 2 is unmistakably long; there is no way of getting around that. Filming cannot start until there are scripts, and there will not be any scripts until the writers’ strike is over.

With all of this being said, we do think that the end of season 1 does give us a pretty good signal as to what lies ahead in season 2, especially with the situation around Bode. A big part of the early episodes will most likely be him living with the consequences of his decision — he took the fall for something he didn’t even do in order to ensure that Freddy found his way out of prison. We understand that this is a hard thing to wrestle with, and we imagine that he will be doing just that for a while.

Meanwhile, for some of the characters around him, there will be a lot of emotion all about how they feel on the subject. Do they believe what Bode is saying? If he eventually gets out and they realize it was all a lie, they may be happy … but then there’s also the fact that he lied to them. Regardless of the reason behind it, isn’t it fair to say that there could be some hurt feelings as a result of it? Let’s just say that we would not be altogether surprised in the slightest.

In the midst of all of this, we also cannot forget at the same time that Fire Country is still a show about just that. The writers are not going to suddenly slack off and forget that aspect of the show. It is still there, and we imagine that there is going to be a lot of action, drama, and various twists and turns as we move forward.

At the earliest, we imagine that the new season could be out in either late October or early November … but it could be much later.

