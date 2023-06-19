Fire Country season 2: If there is a spin-off on CBS…

There is a chance that you’ve heard the news already, but CBS is considering a spin-off to Fire Country at some point.

When are we going to have a chance to see that? Well, it would be great if it happened sooner rather than later, but for now that feels fairly unlikely. The folks at the network are going to take their time when it comes to giving us more information on this, and for a number of reasons. For one, the writers’ strike remains ongoing! It is hard to have discussions about any potential new series when you are more than 45 days into an industry-changing event.

It is this same writers’ strike, for the record, that makes it impossible for even any stories to be developed on Fire Country proper. By the time all of this is over, whenever that is, a spin-off is probably not going to be something that is immediately considered. We tend to think that at this point, the #1 goal is simply going to be making sure the main show gets off the ground again and has a chance to really shine on its own. There will be some other opportunities to introduce another series in the months ahead.

We’ve said this already, but we personally think that if there is a spin-off introduced at some point, it is probably going to come during season 3. The WGA strike just makes things so volatile right now and it’s hard to think if the best way to time something out! We’re going to have to be rather patient here and in the end, we tend to think that this is okay.

If a spin-off does get planned this year…

Well, let’s just say it would probably be introduced near the end of season 2, around the time that pilots are typically introduced. It is tough to see it at any point before that.

