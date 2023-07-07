Run the World season 2 episode 8 (finale) spoilers: A big wedding!

Next week on Starz, you are going to have a chance to see Run the World season 2 episode 8, otherwise known as the finale! It goes without saying, but this is going to be a super-big chapter in this story, especially since the future is so uncertain.

Like so many other shows right now, the comedy is still waiting to learn if it is going to be coming back for another season, and there are a handful of reasons why here. First and foremost, you’ve got the writers’ strike that is still actively going on. That doesn’t prohibit any show from being renewed, but we do think that some parties out there are using it as an excuse to be super-conservative with their decision-making.

Also, some networks just like to wait after the finales to figure out what they want to do moving forward, and that may be the case here. We know at least that Run the World has stated its case for more episodes as best as it can, and there are some big things that you will be expecting to see by virtue of that. What’s one of the most important ones that is ahead in the finale? That’s a pretty easy question to answer: A wedding! Who doesn’t love that? Well, there could be some happy moments, but we’re sure there is going to be conflict, reflection, and some important decisions made that could alter the future.

For more, go ahead and check out a short Run the World season 2 episode 8 synopsis below:

Whitney, Renee and Sondi celebrate Hope’s impromptu wedding, as they reflect on what they truly want in their lives.

Will there be a cliffhanger?

You can never rule that out with any ongoing show but above all else here, we tend to at least think there will be a tease as to what a season 3 could look like…

(Photo: Starz.)

