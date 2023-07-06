iCarly season 3 episode 8 spoilers: Cat museum chaos?

The first thing we should note here about iCarly season 3 episode 8 is the title: “iCause a Cat-astrophe.” Who doesn’t love a good pun? You can probably read from that alone that we’re going to get a story here with cats somewhat at the center of it — alongside a lot of other silliness and occasionally, a meaningful moment.

The biggest thing that we’re keeping in mind at this point is that we are getting closer and closer to the end of this season, and there is still no official word on if there’s going to be a season 4. We’re trying to make the most of the moments we have with these characters, and hope that there are a lot of really fun ones along the way that also signify some progress in who they are as people. There is absolutely a lot still to explore when it comes to Carly and Freddie’s relationship!

Without further ado now, let’s just set the stage further for what’s ahead courtesy of the iCarly season 3 episode 8 synopsis below:

Carly and Harper attempt to make Tinsley feel more welcome in the friend group. Spencer is invited to build an art piece for the Seattle Cat Museum, much to Millicent’s delight. Freddie overcomes a secret childhood fear.

This episode, at least on the surface, feels like it will be more about individual friendships than the Carly – Freddie relationship, and honestly we’re okay with that at this point. There is still enough time left in the story to explore some of that further, and we do have to remember that as time goes on here, it is still important that they don’t lose themselves in what’s happening romantically. They have to maintain their own lives. We know that this show may have started as a lighthearted Nickelodeon comedy, but it does now possess the ability to speak to a lot of different things.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

