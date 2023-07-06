Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC with season 10 episode 20?

Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? We don’t think we have to explain that we are excited and/or ready to see the next chapter of the story unfold. We know that we are nearing the end of the run and because of that, it is natural to feel a little bit emotional as a result. What a crazy journey we’ve been on since the beginning! There have been a lot of peaks and valleys, but we do think we’re going to have a good bit of closure and in the end, a lot of the puzzle pieces will start to make some sense.

Luckily, we’re going to get the rest of the story weekly without interruption. You will have season 10 episode 20 titled “Arthur Hudson” tonight, and next week, you are going to get the two-hour series finale that will put an exclamation point on the entire story.

To get a few more details now all about what lies ahead tonight, go ahead and check out the official synopsis below:

07/06/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Cooper is caught on the defensive when summoned by the Attorney General. Red visits dear friends. TV-14

At this particular point, it should be pretty clear to just about everyone that Reddington and the entire FBI Task Force are in a certain degree of peril. Hudson has already figured out a lot more about the Task Force’s ties to Reddington and has the means to prove a certain amount of it. While we are not necessarily confident that he is going to be able to completely shut it down or imprison everyone for good, he could cause some serious damage.

Is there a way for Cooper, Reddington, or anyone else to stop him? Well, we do tend to think that we could get a little bit a better sense of that before this story winds down. Let’s just hope for the best here, shall we?

What sort of big reveals do you think we are going to see moving into The Blacklist season 10 episode 20?

(Photo: NBC.)

