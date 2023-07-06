The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 5: Last before finale

Next week on AMC and AMC+, you are going to be seeing The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 5. What is at the center of it? Well, we should just note that we already are close to the end of the season! There are only six installments and with that, of course, comes more pressure to wrap up some stories and fast.

Do we think there’s a chance that some things could carry over to a hypothetical season 2? Sure, but we also tend to think that the powers that be are going to want to wrap up at least most of the story at hand along the way. It would be a shock if they were to leave everyone hanging on just about every story under the sun!

While the network didn’t reveal too much about The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 5 in advance, the synopsis below does make it clear that we are going to see things move into a pretty specific territory:

Truths are unearthed and motives are revealed as Maggie, Negan and the others travel further into the city’s depths.

As Negan and Maggie continue the journey to defeat The Croat, we wonder what sort of other stories could be revealed … and also how they could impact their own future. Let’s just say that we do not exactly think that a season 2 would necessarily take us out of the Big Apple. Why in the world would we even want that? There is so much that we could learn about and explore within this world! It is such a different setting than what we have in basically any other version of the show.

