The Clearing season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Hulu?

Following today’s finale over at Hulu, is The Clearing season 2 going to happen? Or, should we just consider today to be the end of the story?

If you have watched a lot of shows over the years at the aforementioned streaming service, then you know that there is a certain unpredictability that comes with watching. Hulu is not the sort of place that is going to desperately force a show to come back if it has already told a story with a defined beginning, middle, and end. In the case of The Clearing, that is what we have already received.

We don’t think that we are looking at a situation here at all that is complicated: This was billed from the start as a limited series, and we do know that the end of the finale offered up a good bit of closure. We don’t think the series entered production with some idea that it was going to be around for a long period of time. It is also worth noting that this is a show based on established source material, so to do more at this point would be venturing out on a pretty massive limb.

If we had to wager some sort of guess here at the moment, it would be to see that the end of season 1 is also the end for the series. We don’t think that The Clearing really broke out in any sort of mainstream way, and it would take something like that to bring the show into a similar category as Nine Perfect Strangers — for those not aware, there is the case of Hulu picking up more episodes of what was once a limited series.

Ultimately, let’s just hope that the ending here satisfies a lot of people — with that being said, it is hard to imagine any show out there pleasing everyone.

Do you think that we are going to see The Clearing season 2 over at Hulu later on down the road?

(Photo: Hulu.)

