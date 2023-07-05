Outlander season 7 episode 4: Meet Rachel and Denzell Hunter

If you have been wondering for a while when Rachel and Denzell Hunter will be appearing on Outlander season 7, we now have an answer!

Today, the folks at the network released new images from episode titled “A Most Uncomfortable Woman,” and at the center of them you do have a chance to see Izzy Meikle-Small and Joey Phillips’ characters. They are quakers who have a really important role in the story to come, especially with the Revolutionary War ahead.

What we can tell non-booker readers is that the two are Quakers, and Denzell is a surgeon who finds himself called to help in the war effort. The two come into the series in a rather unconventional and action-packed way. Rachel finds herself a little along for the ride at times thanks to being Denzell’s sister, and we imagine that this will lead to her undergoing quite a personal and interesting journey. These are important roles that could extend throughout most of the rest of the season.

Personally, it is our hope that the Hunters could become important in some way to what is going on with Jamie and Claire Fraser, who are going to try to leave for Scotland at the start of this episode. Whether or not they will be able to do just that in the end remains to be seen, mostly because of everything else that is going on with the war incoming.

We do know that both Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe’s characters desperately need some more allies. Remember that while Roger and Bree are still alive, they are in a totally different century now! It remains to be seen whether or not either one of them will return, and they have their own matters to deal with.

