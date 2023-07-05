The Wonder Years season 2 episode 6 return date hopes at ABC

Following tonight’s episode on ABC, do you want to know The Wonder Years season 2 episode 6 return date? We recognize that there could be a certain amount of confusion out there about the family comedy’s future.

Now, the first thing that we really should do here is go ahead and get at least some of the bad news out of the way. After all, you are not going to have a new episode airing next week. What’s the reason for that? Well, go ahead and blame the ESPYs. The sports-themed awards show is going to command a ton of screen time on July 12, and there’s a chance that there may not be a new episode on July 19, either.

For now, The Futon Critic is reporting that The Wonder Years will not be back until we get around to Wednesday, July 26. Now, we would advise you to circle back and check again on the 19th, since everything is still subject to change.

One other thing that is going to be inherently quite interesting over the next few months is what the future holds for this show overall. The ratings are lower than we’ve seen in the past, but we tend to think that on some level, the network had to expect that. All things considered, how could they not? We are talking here about a show that is now airing in the summer and doesn’t have all that much of a lead-in around it. There are going to be more challenges that come with that.

We just advise everyone to be patient while we wait and see what ABC decides, especially since we are still in the writers’ strike. As a lot of people are probably aware at this point, that does make it all the more difficult to determine what is or is not going to happen.

(Photo: ABC.)

