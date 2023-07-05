The Bear season 3 premiere date hopes, if renewed

When could we potentially see The Bear season 3 arrive — provided, of course, that the show is renewed in the near future?

We know that on some level the mere notion of this show not coming back is baffling. We are talking here, after all, about one of the most successful series on all of TV right now. It is critically beloved, and there is a good chance that it will take home a number of Emmys in the near future. Both FX and Hulu have to be rather proud of what they’ve got at the moment, and we certainly think that the end of season 2 is leaving the door open big-time for something more.

We would love to be able to sit here with confidence and say that The Bear season 3 will be available to stream next summer, but this is the great unknown. Remember that the writers’ strike is still underway, and there will not be any work on future scripts until it is over. Even if the renewal was announced later this week, that wouldn’t have any bearing on either the state of production or the road leading up to it. The strike has to end before we can make too many estimations. (We don’t think we have to tell you that all TV writers are more than worth what they are currently asking for.)

Now, because of the strike and the inevitable delay to getting some more stories done, we have a hard time thinking that the show is going to be potentially coming back at anywhere near the same time next year that we saw for season 2. If we get a season 3 in the fall of 2024, we’ll be happy.

Just how many seasons could we get in the end?

Well, we do think the story as currently constructed could last for four, but we don’t foresee it sticking around forever. We know that Jeremy Allen White’s last TV in Shameless was on more than a decade, but we tend to think that most shows aren’t angling for that anymore. It’s a different time!

When do you think we could see The Bear season 3 premiere over at FX?

