The Bear season 3: Why no official renewal news yet at FX, Hulu?

At this point, we tend to think that a lot of diehard fans of The Bear have finished season 2. With that, why is there no season 3 announcement?

Let’s just go ahead and put it this way: The second season has already proven itself to be incredibly popular. The reviews are just as strong as season 1 and in some places, they are even stronger. This cast is nothing short of outstanding. We do 100% think that we’re going to get more episodes of the series at some point, and it is mostly a matter of when.

Ultimately, in this situation we tend to think that we’ll need to have more patience than we typically would for an extremely popular show like this. Why? Well, just look at the writers’ strike, the threat of an actors’ one, and all of the financial uncertainty that is out there. Basically, a lot of people have other priorities right now and even when The Bear does get renewed, it’s hard to do any work on it until the strikes are over.

In other words, patience is the most important thing here, and patience on a renewal could bleed over to patience also being required for the show to return. We will be happy right now in the event that we’re able to see the series back when we get around to the end of 2024. Sure, it’s not as epic in scope as some other series and doesn’t take anywhere near as long to film, but this is 100% one of those projects you don’t want to rush. Good things do come to those who wait!

Ultimately, we know that in the case of The Bear, you are almost sure to get those “good things.” It was able to prove that season 1 was not a one-time thing, and we are rather confident in the future as a result of that.

Do you think we are going to get some news on The Bear season 3 in the reasonably near future?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







