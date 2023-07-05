Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, July 5?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Are you also going to have a chance to check out both Chicago Fire and also Chicago PD?

We would of course love to be able to sit here and say that we’ve got good news all across the board with these three shows but unfortunately, that’s not where we are right now. Instead, here is what we can say: The ongoing break across the board here continues. There are no new episodes tonight, and no episodes planned for the next couple of months.

If this was a typical summer, we could sit here and say that all of this is no big deal. After all, shouldn’t you be able to see new episodes across the board here in September? Well, this is where things start to get a little bit more complicated. Even though NBC announced back in May that all three shows are going to be a part of the fall schedule, that was assuming that the writers’ strike was going to be completed in a reasonable amount of time. That hasn’t happened.

(For the record, the writers aren’t to blame for this — they are asking for reasonable things to further their future in the industry. Just pay them already!)

So when will they all be back?

It’s hard to tell without the strikes coming to a close, but we’re trying to remain hopeful that we can see things resolved this month. If that happens, there is a chance that we could still see all the Chicago shows back this year — but probably in November or early December. At this point, it is hard to imagine a pathway to any of them being available before this.

