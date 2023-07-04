Fire Country season 2: Will we also get early season 3 news?

We know that we are going to see Fire Country season 2 premiere on CBS before we get too deep into the 2023-24 season, but what will that lead to? Is the network going to be thinking about a season 4 pretty early on in the game?

The first thing that we should say here at the moment here is that the Max Thieriot drama is one of the most successful ones that the aforementioned network has. It proved to be a breakout hit throughout season 1 and we tend to think that moving forward, things aren’t going to be slowing down at all. After all, there’s hardly any evidence that this is going to be the case! We left off season 1 in a place that is going to keep viewers hooked.

What we’ve tried to do in the first two paragraphs here is rather simple: Make it clear that another season of this show is more or less inevitable. There is zero reason to think that we’re going to be entering the final season. CBS will make an early commitment to this show, and we’ve mentioned already that there are also possible spin-offs here as well.

So could a season 3 be confirmed even before season 2, delayed by the writers’ strike, premieres? We wouldn’t go that far, mostly because broadcast networks tend to be fairly conservative when it comes to some of their renewals. With that being said, don’t be shocked at all if we end up in a situation where a season 3 renewal ends up coming out at some point before we get to to February or March of next year. That would enable the team to think far ahead!

For now, let’s just also cross our fingers and hope for season 2 either in late 2023 or early 2024.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Fire Country, including other discussions on Bode’s future

What do you think: Are we going to get an early Fire Country season 3 renewal during season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







