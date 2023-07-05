Is Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars new tonight on Fox, July 5, 2023?

Is Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars new tonight on Fox? Are we going to be diving back into this culinary-themed competition?

Given that there was a repeat on the aforementioned network last week, it absolutely makes sense to want something more now. Are we actually going to get that, though? Well, this is where we have some bad news to share … we aren’t at the end of the hiatus as of yet. The show will be back on July 12, and with an episode that is very much about social media. Don’t you have to be able to communicate with an online audience to be a food star? Absolutely, and you also need to be able to explain a complicated recipe in a pretty short period of time.

To get a few more details now all about what lies ahead, check out the Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars season 1 episode 6 synopsis below:

At the halfway mark of the season, Gordon wants to make sure the eight remaining entrepreneurs – one of which he will ultimately invest in – have the ability to make noise and go viral on social media. Gordon himself knows the importance of digital marketing skills and has amassed 100 million followers across his social media making him the most-followed chef on social media. Instead of testing cooking abilities, this week Gordon challenges the contestants to create an entertaining, educational and easy to follow TikTok recipe video. Using ingredients surrounding them on the Underwood Family Farm in Moorpark, California, the teams will have three hours to create a video that showcases the step-by-step preparation of a vegetarian dish. Then, the clarity of the instructional video will be put to the test when everyday home cooks and experts including Next Level Chef Season 1 Winner Stephanie “Pyet” Despain and food TikTok content creator Owen Han try to make the dish using the video the teams create. One person from the team who misses the mark on creating a clear and engaging video will be sent home in the all-new “Social Feed” episode of Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars airing Wednesday, July 12 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FDS-106) (TV-14 L)

We are at a point in the competition where there are starting to be a few favorites. Will they rise to the top here? Or, are we about to see a favorite fall in some sort of jaw-dropping fashion? For the time being, this is definitely something to wonder.

