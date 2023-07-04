The Fourth in America 2023 start time, lineup of performers

Do you want to know more about the 2023 iteration of The Fourth in America? Well, let’s just say that the CNN broadcast has quite a lineup this year!

First and foremost, let’s get into the start time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern time. This is one of a few notable specials that you are going to have on the air tonight, alongside A Capitol Fourth over at PBS and then Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks over at NBC.

If you want to know more specifics about the CNN broadcast now, let’s just go ahead and share all the info via an official release:

Celebrate the 247th anniversary of the United States’ independence with CNN’s “The Fourth in America” special, including musical performances and firework shows, live from 7pm ET to 1am ET. Join CNN Anchor and Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash and CNN Anchor Boris Sanchez from Washington DC along with CNN Anchor Victor Blackwell and award-winning host, broadcast journalist, and CNN Contributor Cari Champion from San Diego.

CNN’s “The Fourth in America” special will feature musical performances from Alanis Morrissette, The All-American Rejects, Darius Rucker, Demi Lovato, Duran Duran, Flo Rida, Leon Bridges, Post Malone, Sheryl Crow, Smash Mouth, Zac Brown Band, The Plain White T’s, and more.

In general, we imagine that this is going to be a pretty lighthearted broadcast from start to finish with fireworks demonstrations all over the country and some reminders of the holiday’s history. Much like some of the aforementioned events that are going on today, we don’t think that the purpose of what you’re seeing tonight is to really present anything that is even remotely divisive; instead, it is to give some people entertainment. Or, at the very least, something to put on in the background while you do other things over the course of the holiday.

(Photo: CNN.)

