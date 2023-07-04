Entering tonight’s Claim to Fame season 2 episode 2, we anticipated that we were going to see Travis revealed as Neil deGrasse Tyson’s son. After all, everyone seemed to realize that he was related to the legendary astrophysicist.

Beyond just that, there was a strategic reason to make this move at the end of the hour — Gabriel was the guesser, and he didn’t want to make it clear that he had more information that he did about Shayne. He knows that she is related to Eddie Murphy, but if he unmasked her tonight, he would have gone against the better wishes of the house.

The fun part of the end of this episode was seeing if Gabriel could actually pronounce it right, as he continued to screw it up time and time again. You can’t get the middle and last names mixed around!

We will at least say this: Travis was a much better sport about his exit tonight than what we saw from Carly last week. He thanked everyone, talked all about loving his father, but also admitted that he felt betrayed at the same time. After all, he feels as though he was a casualty of Jane. The funny thing is that after Travis’ exit, Gabriel started to go around and spread the news that Jane is lying about how much she knows — because of that, she could be in trouble!

Of course, the problem is that not a lot of people out there know who Jane is. That will be a big part of the story coming up next, so we would say to go ahead and prepare for that accordingly. (Could she be related to Dolly Parton? That is at least one of the theories that is floating around out there.)

