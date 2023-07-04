Claim to Fame season 2: Is JR related to Dwyane Wade?

Over the course of the first two episodes of Claim to Fame season 2, there were questions aplenty about JR and Dwyane Wade. Was he actually related to the NBA icon? Well, we know that there is a slight physical resemblance.

With that being said, JR is not related to him at all. If he was smart, though, he would lean into this as often as possible. Isn’t this a great way to ensure that people are off the scent? There are rumors aplenty that he could be related to singer Lil Nas X, but on the show itself we haven’t seen that many clues that are super-obvious in pointing to his identity. He could be around for a rather long time. This is a reminder that so much of this game is strategy, and it is far more complicated than it seems.

The good news for JR is that he didn’t have anything to worried about this week. Regardless of if Gabriel or Jane was the guesser, they weren’t going to single him out. The majority of the house knew already that Travis was related to Neil deGrasse Tyson, so that was where a lot of the attention was paid. The only other person who was reasonably obvious was Shayne being tied to Eddie Murphy, but that was thanks to the clue in Travis’ possession. Otherwise, that was a pretty hard thing to know.

Honestly, we hope that JR isn’t figured out for most of the season, and the same goes for at least another few people in the mix right now also. After all, the last thing you want to do is be in a situation here where the entire cast is really obvious before we get to the final episode and from there, you don’t have much drama.

Related – Check out some other news entering the next Claim to Fame episode right now

Who do you think that JR is related to on Claim to Fame season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some additional updates right now.

(Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







