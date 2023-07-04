Claim to Fame season 2: Is Shayne Eddie Murphy’s daughter?

Who is Shayne on Claim to Fame season 2? Is she related to Eddie Murphy? Let’s just say that there are a ton of clues.

Or, to be specific, a huge clue courtesy of Travis that he shared with Jane. He came to her hoping that her knowledge of pop culture over the past few decades would be useful … and it was! The moment that she saw that clue of Buckwheat, it was pretty clear that it was the former Saturday Night Live star. This was one of his most famous characters, and the light-bulb immediately went off. Also, Saturday was circled on the calendar as one of the clues.

Jane, after figuring out the truth about Shayne, lied about what happened to the rest of the group. She was able to give some info while omitting other parts, and she is keeping it close to her that Shayne is related to Eddie.

So is Shayne really related to Eddie? 100%. She is the third child of the comedy icon, and has worked in the modeling industry prior to the show. She’s also an interesting character in that she gives off vibes that she’s up to something based on how much she utilizes her notes … even though she’s actually just doodling in there most of the time.

We should say this…

The clues this season are pretty easy. We all know already that Travis is the son of Neil deGrasse Tyson, and it was abundantly clear almost right away that Carly was the niece of Tom Hanks. (Speaking of Carly, can we bring her back after all the chaos she caused?)

The rate things are going, everyone’s true selves are going to be revealed this season long before we get around to the finale.

Related – Get some more news on the next new Claim to Fame episode right now

What do you think about Shayne being the daughter of Eddie Murphy on Claim to Fame season 2?

Share some of your early thoughts and expectations below! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some other information.

(Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







