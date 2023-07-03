All Rise season 3 episode 11 return date: A reveal coming soon?

Are we finally on the cusp of learning an All Rise season 3 episode 11 return date over at OWN? Think about it like this — it has been over a year now since the season 3 premiere! It is super-strange to see a show like this take this huge a break right in the middle of a season. It’s not like there are a ton of special effects that need to be included, or really any other functional reason why this process is taking as long as it has.

We wish that we could give you some sort of additional reason or context behind the delay, but it really just comes down to whatever OWN wants with their own programming. They are really the ones in control of all of this and at the end of the day, we just have to sit back and try and follow their lead.

So there is still a good chance that we will see the show back with the rest of the season this year … right? Well, according to TVLine, it will be back before 2023 wraps up. Unfortunately, there is not a lot of clarity beyond that. We do hope that no matter when it returns, there is a little bit of promotion behind it.

After all, this is a show that has the potential to tell some dramatic stories that are also topical to what is going on in the real world! Also, Simone Missick is pretty darn great as Lola Carmichael.

As for a possible season 4, let’s just say that we’re not overly optimistic, at least for the time being. That is no indictment on anything the show itself has done; rather, the ratings for season 3 part 1 weren’t exactly great, and the long hiatus makes us worried that there won’t be a lot of people still around when it comes back. Yet, we’d love to be proven wrong with this!

When do you think we are actually going to see All Rise season 3 episode 11 arrive over at OWN?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for all sorts of other updates.

(Photo: OWN.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







