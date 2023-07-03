The Flight Attendant season 3 renewal: Does Max still want it?

There’s no denying that it’s been a long time since The Flight Attendant season 2 wrapped up. Heck, in that time Kaley Cuoco went and made an entirely different show in Based on a True Story! Yet, here we are at the moment, waiting to see if Max is going to eventually pick the show up for another chapter.

It was months ago that we heard that there were still some ideas being bounced around. Yet, after season 2 Cuoco floated the idea of it being the end and we understand why. Think about how exhausting that season had to be for her, given that she played so many versions of Cassie and dominated so much when it comes to screen time. Also, we’re sure that she wants to do a lot of different things after spending a decade-plus of her life being a part of one show in The Big Bang Theory.

Well, for now, here is some of what we can say: The aforementioned streaming service isn’t willing to let go of there being more at some point. According to TVLine, Max has still not decided if there will be another season of The Flight Attendant — though as we’ve tried to note here, this is not entirely up to them, either. It comes down to if Kaley and the producers want to get back into this, and we do think that eventually, it’s possible.

The first two seasons are absolutely worth watching, in the event you haven’t seen them already. They each have some fun mystery components and beyond that, also present some storylines you don’t always see on TV. They feel really unique in a TV world that often tries to try too hard to stay within genre lines.

If we do get another, it’s clearly not going to be for a long time. We’d be surprised if we see anything before 2025.

(Photo: Max.)

