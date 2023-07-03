Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 episode 4: Pike’s past…

Later this week on Paramount+, you are going to have a chance to see Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 episode 4. Want to know more about it? Well, this is a story titled “Among the Lotus Eaters” and for all fans of Captain Pike, this one will be especially notable.

Who doesn’t love a good Anson Mount spotlight? Also, who doesn’t love a storyline that is filled with imagination and characters being forced to rediscover themselves? That’s a lot of what is at the core of this story, and we just hope that we eventually navigate to some really interesting places here.

To get a few more specifics, go ahead and check out the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 episode 4 synopsis:

Returning to a planet that dredges up tragic memories, Captain Pike and his landing party find themselves forgetting everything, including their own identities as he confronts a ghost from his past.

In order for Pike to better understand his future, of course it makes sense that he would have to face his past once more? This is one of those storylines that really offers up that opportunity and we do think that there is a lot of great stuff to like in here. We all want drama, right?

One other thing to want…

Is there a way in which more people can realize that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is well worth their time, even if they are not familiar with the franchise? We can’t even begin to praise the stuff that we’re seeing in between this show and Picard this past year, and we want to be able to see great stuff from Pike and the rest of the crew moving forward. What has transpired recently with Star Trek: Prodigy is a rather harrowing reminder that no show is truly safe. With that in mind, we really have to embrace great shows and get them out to the largest audience possible.

