FROM season 3: Will we see any new faces turn up?

As we get ourselves prepared for FROM season 3 on MGM+, we know that there is so much great stuff to prepare for. Take, for starters, the aftermath of that huge cliffhanger involving Tabitha. What is that going to look like?

We know that there are going to be a lot of surprises no matter what happens within this world; the same goes for whatever world that Tabitha is in. Beyond this, there’s also another question to think about here — are there going to be some new faces that turn up?

Based on the fact that season 2 brought us some new faces courtesy of the bus, we don’t think it is that crazy that we see some other newcomers surface … or is it? Well, we tend to think that a lot of that is going to be tied to whatever Tabitha decides to do. Is she going to come back to the town? We could see that happening, and it’s certainly possible that another person or two joins her. Is she going to be able to find some measure of help at the same time?

Now that we’ve said all of this, don’t expect that there are going to be a dozen or so new faces that pop up over the course of season 3. While we do think it’s important to have a little bit of new blood to shake up a show’s core dynamic, at the same time there’s such a thing as overkill. You have to find the right balance, and a good bit of that is tied to making sure your established players dominate the screen. That of course includes the likes of Boyd, Victor, Jim, and everyone else at the town.

