FROM season 3: How many episodes should you expect?

We know that the wait to see FROM season 3 is going to be long, and it goes without saying there will be difficult moments. How can there not be? We’d love nothing more than to get this show back on the air as soon as possible.

So is that going to happen? Well, it depends on the networks and studios stepping up to the plate and ending the writers’ strike, which they have been reluctant to do at this point. Originally, filming for season 3 was set to begin this summer, but now, there are more questions than answers on this particular subject.

Now that we’ve spelled all of this out, though, let’s go ahead and think about a slightly different question: How many episodes for the Harold Perrineau series should you expect to see coming up? We know that there are some shows in the network TV space that are facing a reduced order due to the strike … so is that going to happen here?

While we have to wait for a lot of confirmation on various things, we do feel pretty confident in saying that FROM will most likely be ten episodes once more. Shows on MGM+, just like any other cable network or streaming service, don’t have to come out in a certain window. Because of that, they can take however long is needed to get into production. That sort of flexibility allows us to feel more confident that we’ll get the same number of episodes.

Does a part of us wish we could get 12-13 a season? Sure, but that’s really a credit to the creative team. It’s always best to be left wanting more, and this world is so creative that there’s always room for more and more fascinating ideas to be explored.

What do you think we will end up seeing over the course of FROM season 3?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

