The White Lotus season 3: Any news coming in July?

We know that The White Lotus season 3 is 100% coming to HBO at some point, and that alone is worthy of some celebration. With that being said, wouldn’t it be nice if we had some more news on the subject? Is that really too much to ask for?

Well, let’s just start with what we know here so far. Thailand is going to be the setting for the latest chapter of the story, which isn’t much of a surprise for a multitude of reasons. Not only is this a prime vacation spot for a lot of rich people, but it also still gives writer/director Mike White some options in terms of where he wants to set it. There are multiple major resorts in various parts of the country!

We know that Natasha Rothwell (who played Belinda in season 1) is going to be back, and we hope that she’ll be playing the same role. As for everyone else, that remains unclear. Our hope is that Haley Lu Richardson will return as Portia, but here’s the complication there: Belinda has connections to The White Lotus due to her job. Portia would’ve never been able to afford a trip to one of these properties on her own. Has that changed between seasons?

Anyhow, it would be wonderful to get a little bit more news on the future / what it could hold over the course of this month, but a lot depends on whenever the writers’ strike concludes. If that happens before the end of July, we could envision either another tease or two or some casting news. That’s about it at present.

When will we see the third season?

Given that these seasons are short and there isn’t a ton of special effects, we tend to think 2024 is a safe estimate. Some of it will, of course, depend on when production starts and what holes HBO has to fill on the schedule.

