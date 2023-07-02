Claim to Fame season 2 episode 2: Who is Shayne? New clue

Tomorrow night is going to bring Claim to Fame season 2 episode 2 to ABC and with that, of course, come new clues.

We’ve learned over time that there are two different ways to watch this show. There is the way where you analyze the clues that are presented on TV and try to make a guess based on those. Then, there is also the way where you use Google to search various celebrities and see if they have relatives who match who is currently on TV. We’re trying more to be the former, and are relying more on the latter when some things feel fairly obvious. (Take, for example, that Travis may be related to Neil deGrasse Tyson.)

Anyway, as we move forward now a part of the fun is going to be trying to watch the contestants try to figure a few different things out. If you head over to the link here, you can see a sneak peek where Travis presents Jane with something he considers to be quite valuable: An important clue to help put some pieces of the puzzle together on Shayne. It feels like she’s eager to take part but at the same time, is well-aware of a lot of the risks that are associated with this. After all, with more information also comes a little bit of risk, since there’s a chance that you end up having more of a target on your back.

Of course, knowledge is still power on this show. After all, if you find yourself in a position where you are a Guesser, you have to make sure that you are able to survive! That jeopardy is one of the things that does make this show so interesting.

Ultimately, what Jane does with any info Travis gives her may not be to his benefit — that’s another way things could remain interesting.

(Photo: ABC.)

