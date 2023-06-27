Claim to Fame season 2 episode 2 promo: A Jane, Travis betrayal?

As we get prepared for Claim to Fame season 2 episode 2 on ABC next week, why not talk about some drama for a moment?

Let’s put it this way: If you are someone who watches the show and keeps up heavily with all the internet scuttlebutt, you probably know already that a lot of info is going to come out about who these people are pretty quickly. Because of that, the attention is going to shift more to some of the drama and gameplay. After all, you need to present yourself as valuable to other people in the house, while also still working to keep your own identity under wraps. This is honestly one of those things that is so much easier said than done given how close you can get to some of these people in a pretty short period of time.

There are going to be some betrayals — let’s go ahead and make that clear. One of the biggest ones could be with Jane and Travis. In the preview for what’s coming up next, we saw Travis (who may very well be the son of Neil deGrasse Tyson) proclaim that Jane did something to metaphorically stab him in the back. This is only the second episode of the season! Doing that so early is probably not a good move!

Yet, this is where we are at the moment, and we just have to wait and see some of what some of the show has in store.

If you aren’t watching the show yet…

Now is the time to get on board! Think of this way — you may be craving some new entertainment with Big Brother on hiatus for a while, and there is a lot of great stuff that Claim to Fame brings to the table. We definitely think it will be worth your time.

(Photo: ABC.)

