Claim to Fame season 2: Is Carly Reeves Tom Hanks’ niece?

We knew entering the Claim to Fame season 2 premiere that we’d get some clues — but is Carly really the niece of Tom Hanks?

Well, thanks to a clue (a park bench) on the wall in the house, it was clear that she would have a hard time masking it. The fact that she kept deflecting on the subject really just made it worse for her. It turns out, though, that it is 100% true that she’s the niece of the legendary Forrest Gump actor. She was super-paranoid about her lineage coming out for most of the episode, and for good reason.

Had Carly been a little more chill, is it possible that she could’ve kept things quiet for a little while longer? Sure … but where is the fun in that? (The best hope she really has is that a lot of people are tied to Jim Carrey instead, since there are a lot of clues suggesting that the Mask star is involved here somehow.)

For those wondering, we should note that Carly is an actress herself, who has actually acted in a number of projects … including some with her famous uncle! Granted, we don’t expect anyone to know that.

Big trouble for Carly

At the end of the episode Hugo was named the guesser and with that, he chose to guess her identity. Ultimately, the thing here is that he was pretty confident in who she was, and that was seemingly her only ticket to sticking around in the game!

In the end, Hugo guessed Tom Hanks and with that in mind, he managed to stick around in the game. It was honestly shocking that she was so emotional after this — she was only there for an episode! Some of this had to be an audition for something … right? Right?! It may be the most bonkers elimination we’ve seen in the first episode of any reality show ever … but she does kind of have a point about some of the clues for her being too easy.

Related – Be sure to see some other news on Claim to Fame, including who Travis is related to

What did you think about the Claim to Fame season 2 premiere, and Carly being the niece of Tom Hanks?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates all about the show.

(Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







