Claim to Fame season 2: Is Travis Neil deGrasse Tyson’s son?

The Claim to Fame season 2 premiere had a number of different big moments — but is Travis the son of Neil deGrasse Tyson? Was that really revealed?

Well, let’s just say that the moment that he came out on stage during the talent show and recited Pi to the first 100 places, it all started to come together. He talked about not wanting it to be a dead giveaway and yet, it totally was — he is the son of the renowned astrophysicist and television personality.

Why in the world did he do this? Well, her clearly must have thought that everyone would still be thinking a lot about various other people and he wouldn’t be singled out. The problem is that there aren’t that many people who are super-famous within this particular field, and it was even suggested on the show that Travis has a similar vocal cadence to his father. Lucky for him, though, his talent was enough for him to win the first challenge and be immune.

One of the fun things about this show is seeing if we figure things out either at the same rate as some of the contestants, faster, or slower. Travis was the first one we felt confident in, mostly for the reasons that were described here above.

The name is mentioned in the house

While Travis may be in a good spot for now, his father’s name was actually uttered on the show … and that is going to cause some problems for him eventually, right? A whole part of the game is being able to keep your identity under wraps for as long as possible.

If Travis plays the game right from here, he actually could still win … we just don’t think the road ahead for him is going to be that easy.

