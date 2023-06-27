Claim to Fame season 2 episode 2 spoilers: More clues?

What are you most excited to see moving into Claim to Fame season 2 episode 2 on ABC next week? Well, things should be more exciting from here on out!

After all, remember this — we have gotten a slightly better sense of who some of these people are now. Because of that, the door is open to even more drama and mystery! This is one of the sweet spots for a show like this, since you still have a lot of contestants who are eager to do two different things here — they want to obviously go far in the competition and keep their lineage a secret, but they also are down to find a little more limelight for themselves. This is going to be a big part of what episode 2 is.

To get some more information now, just go ahead and check out the full Claim to Fame season 2 episode 2 synopsis below:

The remaining 11 contestants step into the limelight in a Hollywood challenge to prove they have what it takes to make it in Tinseltown. After a series of races, only one lands atop the leaderboard, receiving immunity and a housemate’s coveted clue.

(TV-PG, L)

Because of where we are in the season right now (it’s still so early!), it’s hard to say that we’re rooting for one person more than any other. The main thing that we hope for here is just that we’re tricked ourselves by some of the contestants. We never want a guessing-game like this to be too easy, mostly because there are so many super-sleuths online who are going to try to figure it out ASAP … and then try to spoil it for everyone else. This is, after all, the way the internet tends to work sometimes. We’ve seen that time and time again.

What are you most interested in seeing as we prepare for Claim to Fame season 2 episode 2 on ABC?

