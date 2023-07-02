Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 7/2?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? The host is still getting a lot of publicity … but that doesn’t mean his late-night institution is on.

Instead, we regrettably have to inform everyone that we are still in the same super-bizarre situation that we were in some time ago. After all, there is no new episode of Last Week Tonight on the air tonight, and it does not appear like we are getting any more in the near future. The show has been off the air for two months due to the writers’ strike and as great as it would be to have it back, it can’t happen until a fair deal is reached.

If you are looking for any sort of substantial progress report on that particular subject, the only thing that we can say is that SAG-AFTRA has temporarily extended their current contract so that they can reach a deal with the AMPTP, the governing body of networks and studios that are at the center of so many frustrations. If the actors are able to get a deal, there’s a good chance that the writers could be next in line … provided that the WGA gets what they are asking for.

So how is Oliver staying in the press without his show? It really has to do with pictures of him continuing to dominate Reddit as a form of protest against changes to the company’s API. It’s possible that the executives over there thought that people would abandon their outcry, but that hasn’t happened. Instead, many popular subreddits remain dedicated to only sharing various images of John doing a wide array of different things.

Is all of this ridiculous? Share, but Oliver himself has already endorsed it. For now, that will have to tide us over until whenever the show comes back. Fingers crossed it will be before the end of the summer. (In the meantime, John is also going to be touring select cities this summer — just in case you really miss him.)

What do you want to see on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver when it returns?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates as we move forward.

(Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







