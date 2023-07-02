Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on the Paramount Network? We definitely understand asking this question now, given just how much of the show is actually on the air as we speak. We’re in the midst of a big marathon, so wouldn’t it be great if it were to culminate in something brand-new?

Well, it goes without saying that we would love something like this but in the end, that just isn’t going to happen. Not only that, but we could be waiting for several more Sundays to see this cast and crew back…

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

Just in case you did need a reminder, here it is: The remainder of Yellowstone season 5 does not have an official return date as of yet. Heck, production has yet to even kick off! Until the writers’ strike is over (pay the writers, already!), it is hard to imagine that the cast and crew are going to be able to do any work. They’ve yet to see any scripts!

Even when the strike is over, we may need to practice a certain amount of patience as a lot of things need to be figured out. When season 5 was first ordered, it was not planned out to be the final chapter of the show. Taylor Sheridan needs to now figure out how many episodes the rest of the story will be — think about the remaining six episodes as a placeholder for now. We also will have to figure out how to utilize Kevin Costner, since there is a chance John Dutton is going to die at some point before the end.

How will Yellowstone lead into a spin-off?

That’s another thing to think about, but we probably won’t hear much on that until the main show actually comes back. Just know that there are some plans in the works.

Hopefully, we’ll have a chance to see Yellowstone season 5 return before the end of the year — but like we mentioned earlier, much will depend on the studios and networks stepping up to the plate and giving the WGA a fair deal.

Related – When could we see a new Yellowstone season 5 teaser?

What do you think we will see whenever Yellowstone season 5 does come back on the air?

Go ahead and share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more news.

(Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







