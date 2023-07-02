The Bachelorette episode 2 video: Why Gabby, Rachel return

Tomorrow night you’re going to have a chance to see The Bachelorette episode 2 and with that, the return of Gabby and Rachel! They were the stars of the show last year and this time around, they are coming back to help out Charity.

So what is their role going to be? Well, they will be special guests at a group date, one that could have at least some romantic moments throughout. The idea here is that all of the guys in attendance tell a story about the most special kiss they’ve ever had, and the winner is going to have an opportunity to get some extra time with the leading lady. A part of this feels really sweet, and in the video here, you can see the guys telling some of their best anecdotes.

We suppose that in some settings, it would be pretty awkward to spend a lot of time talking about kissing their exes. However, that’s a part of what this date is all about! We think the idea here is to show that these guys all have the capacity to be super-romantic. Be prepared for at least one person to also make some sort of grand gesture, which may or may not end up being well-received by a lot of the other guys in attendance. Just remember that this is the sort of environment where jealousy could be fostered in an incredibly short period of time, and we won’t be shocked if there is either a lot of anger or hurt feelings from a few people at the end.

Yet, Charity still has to follow her heart and focus on what matters to her amidst all of this. While we question giving Brayden that first impression rose, there is a lot of the season left, and also plenty of other suitors.

As for Gabby and Rachel, is there a chance that one of them could be on Bachelor in Paradise? We do at least wonder.

