The Bachelorette episode 2 spoilers: Adrian, Brayden, & frustration

As you prepare to check out The Bachelorette episode 2 on ABC, there absolutely a lot to look forward to from start to finish.

Of course, there is a lot of romance ahead … but there will still be a considerable amount of drama. Who is at the center of some of it? Think along the lines of Brayden, a guy who got the First Impressive Rose and a lot of problems to go along with it. He came across as arrogant — regardless of if he was just “giddy,” the other guys did not take it that way. Instead, they felt as though he was rubbing it in their faces and he is going to be a target very soon. Let’s just make that clear now.

So based on what we are seeing now per Entertainment Weekly, there is going to be a big-time source of conflict for Brayden right away: Adrian. He feels that he is one of those guys who may be there “for the wrong reasons,” or at the very least is treating it almost like spring back. Brayden is a super-young guy and if he’s not giving the right impression to everyone else, he’s going to get called out.

The truth here is that in general, you are going to be seeing a lot of different conflicts this season that are just centered around having a lot of strong-willed guys all competing for Charity Lawson’s attention. Personalities are going to clash, and those who come across as being there to either party or the competition are going to find themselves at the center of trouble. That is true now, and it will be true for the rest of the season.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Bachelorette, including a few more details on the future

Is there anything that you most want to see moving into The Bachelorette episode 2 over on ABC?

How long do you think that Brayden is going to last in Charity’s season? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

